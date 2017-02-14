Somalia: Election Venue Changed Over ...

Somalia: Election Venue Changed Over Possible Corruption

The venue for Somalia's presidential election next week has been moved from the police academy to inside the Mogadishu airport because of concerns about security and possible corruption. The move came after 18 of the 24 presidential candidates wrote to the election commission, expressing concern about a number of issues, including security and corruption, sources confirmed.

Chicago, IL

