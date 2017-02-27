Somalia Declares Drought National Dis...

Somalia Declares Drought National Disaster, Appeals For Help

Malaysian National News Agency

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Tuesday declared drought, which has been ravaging the Horn of Africa nation, a national disaster, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The president, widely known as Farmajo, also appealed to the international community to urgently respond to the calamity in order to help families and individuals and avoid humanitarian tragedy.

Chicago, IL

