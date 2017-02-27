Somalia Declares Drought National Disaster, Appeals For Help
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Tuesday declared drought, which has been ravaging the Horn of Africa nation, a national disaster, China's Xinhua news agency reported. The president, widely known as Farmajo, also appealed to the international community to urgently respond to the calamity in order to help families and individuals and avoid humanitarian tragedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC