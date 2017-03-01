Somali President seeks Saudi intervention

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo emerges from a meeting with Saudi leaders during his three day official visit to the Kingdom. Photo: Villa Somalia It has emerged Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo sought the support of the Saudi government during his three day visit to the Kingdom to quash the naval base deal endorsed by the break-away region of Somaliland this month.

