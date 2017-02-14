Somali Extremists Announce Public Executions of 4 for Spying
Somalia's al-Shabab extremist group announced it has executed four men accused of spying for the CIA and the Kenya and Somali governments. The insurgents announced the killings on its Andalus radio, saying they were carried out in a public square in Jamame, in Lower Jubba region, late Sunday.
