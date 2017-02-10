Somali capital on lockdown ahead of p...

Somali capital on lockdown ahead of presidential vote

10 hrs ago

Fears are high that the Al-Qaeda linked Shabaab group will seek to disrupt the election by carrying out an attack on the capital. Somalia's capital Mogadishu was under security lockdown Tuesday, with roads and schools closed and residents urged to remain indoors a day before the country holds a long-delayed presidential election.

Chicago, IL

