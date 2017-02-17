Rapper Narcy & Director Ridwan Adhami Team Up to Highlight Refugee Resilience In 'Free' Video
"These people are refugees, orphans, the forgotten. But they are mothers, fathers, sons and daughters first," the text reads in hip-hop artist Narcy's new music video for "Free."
