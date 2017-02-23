Qatar takes part in Somali president'...

Qatar takes part in Somali president's inauguration ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Peninsula

Delegates listen to Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed during his inauguration at Mogadishu airport on February 22, 2017. AFP / STRINGER Mogadishu: The State of Qatar participated in the inaugural ceremony of President of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo as new President of the Federal Republic of Somalia which was attended by a number of Heads of State, senior officials and representatives of international and regional organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC