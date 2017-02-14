People dying of drought in Somalia as...

People dying of drought in Somalia as UN issues pre-famine alert

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Reuters

Somalia is on the brink of its second famine in six years, with drought already killing people in the north and crisis looming on a catastrophic scale, the United Nations said on Thursday. "In six months, we'll be facing a catastrophe and a famine on a scale we cannot imagine, if we don't act right now," the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for Somalia, Peter de Clercq, said in a press conference in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

