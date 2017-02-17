Obama Appointed US Ambassador Gives '...

Obama Appointed US Ambassador Gives 'Make Somalia Great Again' Hat To Somalia's New President

Read more: Gateway Pundit

On Friday the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia, Stephen Schwartz, presented a gift to the new President of Somalia, a hat that reads "Make Somalia Great Again." Ambassador Schwartz was appointed by former President Barack Obama and was sworn into his position in June 2016 according to the International Business Times .

Chicago, IL

