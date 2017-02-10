Look Again: The day's most compelling images from around the globe
Look Again is a daily series presenting the best photographs of the previous 24 hours, curated and written by Salon's writers and editors. Civilians celebrate the election of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Mogadishu, Somalia Feisal Omar/Reuters Celebrations erupted in Somalia's capitol city, Mogadishu, following the election of former prime minister Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as the country's president.
