Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Ro...

Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Kenya has lost its bid to stop a case filed by Somalia over a maritime dispute from going to a full hearing. Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday dismissed the two reasons fronted by Kenya's lawyers that there exists an alternative method of resolving the matter and that the case is invalid because the alternative method had not been exhausted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,091 • Total comments across all topics: 278,517,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC