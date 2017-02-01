Kenya: Govt Loses Round One in Sea Row Case With Somalia
Kenya has lost its bid to stop a case filed by Somalia over a maritime dispute from going to a full hearing. Judges at the International Court of Justice on Thursday dismissed the two reasons fronted by Kenya's lawyers that there exists an alternative method of resolving the matter and that the case is invalid because the alternative method had not been exhausted.
