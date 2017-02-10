Islamic State claims hotel attack in ...

Islamic State claims hotel attack in northern Somalia

An Islamic State fighter raising the group's flag over the town of Qandala in Somalia's Puntland Region in Oct. 2016 The Islamic State has claimed yesterday's suicide assault on a hotel in the northern Somali town of Bosaso in a statement released online. The attack left at least four security guards and at least two gunmen dead.

