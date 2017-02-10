In Somalia's Historic Presidential El...

In Somalia's Historic Presidential Election, A Surprise Victor Declared

A surprise winner has been declared in Somalia's presidential election - Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, a former prime minister and the popular favorite who was running against the incumbent president. Somali lawmakers cast their votes in a heavily fortified airport in a country plagued by regular militant attacks.

Chicago, IL

