Former Prime Minister is new President of Somalia
Mogadishu, Feb 9 - Former Prime Minster Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was elected the new president of Somalia after the incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud conceded his defeat after two rounds of voting. Farmajo garnered 184 votes against his closest contender Mohamud who got 97 votes in the second round to emerge as winner.
