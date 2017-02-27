Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's main ...

Fire sweeps through Mogadishu's main market killing 2 people

A Somali soldier walks through the wreckage after a fire engulfed the Somali capital's main market in Mogadishu, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. A police officer said the overnight inferno was moved by winds which started at the gold bazaar and rapidly spread into different areas of the market, razing large buildings, shops and food stores.

