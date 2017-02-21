Ethiopia: UN Boosts Aid for Ethiopia,...

Ethiopia: UN Boosts Aid for Ethiopia, Somalia to Head Off Famine

U.N. aid agencies are appealing to international donors to provide money to scale up lifesaving operations in drought-stricken Ethiopia and Somalia, where millions of hungry people are at risk of death and illness. Five years after a devastating 2011 famine killed nearly 260,000 people in Somalia, famine again is stalking that country.

