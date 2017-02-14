East Africa: With So Much Goodwill, New Somali Leader Should Be Better

The joy was palpable on the streets of Mogadishu as one of the most unlikely candidates, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo , was declared the winner of the presidential election in Somalia last week. There was double jubilation in Nairobi's Eastleigh area and the Dadaab refugee camp, where Somali refugees celebrated both a new president and a High Court ruling that declared the Kenya Government's decision to close down the camp and repatriate all Somali refugees to Somalia as "null and void".

