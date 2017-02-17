Donald Trump's diplomacy with Somalia is this hat
These are serious, respectable, competent people. That's Stephen Schwartz on the left, a veteran American diplomat who's been posted in some of the thorniest places for United States foreign policy: Ethiopia, Cuba, and, since last summer, Somalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC