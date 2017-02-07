Corruption Likely to Mar Somali Presi...

Corruption Likely to Mar Somali Presidential Vote

Yesterday

Election observers in Somalia say corruption is running rampant ahead of Wednesday's presidential election, with candidates giving gifts and large sums of cash to lawmakers to secure their votes. Twenty-three candidates are challenging incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is seeking a second four-year term as leader of the Horn of Africa nation.

Chicago, IL

