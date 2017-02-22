Conflict-ridden Somalia inaugurates n...

Conflict-ridden Somalia inaugurates new president

Somalia's new president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo, was inaugurated on Wednesday at a colorful ceremony attended by regional leaders who pledged support for the new government. African leaders from Djibouti, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda and Ethiopia attended the ceremony, which was held at the fortified Mogadishu International Airport.

Chicago, IL

