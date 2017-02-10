.com | Somalia hails a new president with joy - and gunfire
Holding high portraits of the man who pledges to bring the nation together, Somalis in the capital hailed their new president on Thursday, singing in joy while soldiers fired weapons skyward in celebration. Such scenes are unusual in the city, where security is a constant concern due to attacks from Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants who control many regions of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|49 min
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC