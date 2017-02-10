.com | Somalia hails a new president with joy - and gunfire

.com | Somalia hails a new president ...

Somalia hails a new president with joy - and gunfire

Read more: News24

Holding high portraits of the man who pledges to bring the nation together, Somalis in the capital hailed their new president on Thursday, singing in joy while soldiers fired weapons skyward in celebration. Such scenes are unusual in the city, where security is a constant concern due to attacks from Al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab militants who control many regions of the country.

