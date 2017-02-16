.com | 2 dead as al-Shabab claims mortar attack near Somalia palace

.com | 2 dead as al-Shabab claims mor...

9 hrs ago

Two civilians were killed in an al-Shabaab mortar attack outside Somalia's presidential palace during a handover ceremony for the country's new leader, police said Thursday, a sign of the enormous challenges facing the man who has promised his government will make security a priority. At least three mortars slammed into a nearby residential area during the ceremony for President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Captain Mohamed Hussein said.

Chicago, IL

