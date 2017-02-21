CNNLeaks: CNN Employees Bust Out LAUGHING over Black Hawk Down Tragedy
An audio clip from CNNLeaks released by Project Veritas appears to show CNN employees laughing at a tragedy from a CNN staff training class by a senior employee. They are looking at example of reporting scenarios of the story of the downed Black hawk helicopter in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993 where the US pilot's body was dragged through the streets and desecrated by rebels.
