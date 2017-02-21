CNNLeaks: CNN Employees Bust Out LAUG...

CNNLeaks: CNN Employees Bust Out LAUGHING over Black Hawk Down Tragedy

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Gateway Pundit

An audio clip from CNNLeaks released by Project Veritas appears to show CNN employees laughing at a tragedy from a CNN staff training class by a senior employee. They are looking at example of reporting scenarios of the story of the downed Black hawk helicopter in Mogadishu, Somalia in 1993 where the US pilot's body was dragged through the streets and desecrated by rebels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,783 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC