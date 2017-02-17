Calm in the storm: The rise and rise ...

Calm in the storm: The rise and rise of Ahmed Hussen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MacLeans

He arrived in Canada as a teenage refugee from Somalia. With 'preternatural calm,' Ahmed Hussen is now Canada's immigration minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC