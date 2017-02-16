Blue skies over Somalia
The stage seemed set for a ceremonial rubber-stamping of the status quo. Some of the new parliamentarians, many of who came through a corrupt process supported by domestic and foreign elements, started to arrive late and, at times, act unprofessionally on the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb 10
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC