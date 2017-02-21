Batavia PD names new Assistant Chief ...

Batavia PD names new Assistant Chief -- Todd Crossett

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Assistant Chief Crossett most recently held the position of Detective Sergeant having been promoted to that position in 2014. Prior to being promoted to Detective Sergeant he held the ranks of Detective, temporary Road Patrol Sergeant and Police Officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,245 • Total comments across all topics: 279,055,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC