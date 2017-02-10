AU Forces Kill 4 Al-Shabaab Militants...

AU Forces Kill 4 Al-Shabaab Militants In Central Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Walta Information Centre

The African Union forces killed four Al-Shabaab fighters who had attempted to plant an explosive device along the road in Middle Shabelle of central Somalia on Tuesday. The AU Mission in Somalia said the AU troops who were on early morning patrol between Miirtugo and Biyo Cadde engaged the militants in the fight that saw other militants flee the scene."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,689 • Total comments across all topics: 278,664,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC