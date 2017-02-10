AU Forces Kill 4 Al-Shabaab Militants In Central Somalia
The African Union forces killed four Al-Shabaab fighters who had attempted to plant an explosive device along the road in Middle Shabelle of central Somalia on Tuesday. The AU Mission in Somalia said the AU troops who were on early morning patrol between Miirtugo and Biyo Cadde engaged the militants in the fight that saw other militants flee the scene."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Walta Information Centre.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC