Attack in Somali capital a reminder of extremists' indifference towards human life - UN envoy
New York, Feb 20 : Strongly condemning on Sunday's terrorist attack at a marketplace in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which reportedly killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more, the United Nations envoy in the country stressed that incident is a brutal reminder of the retrograde tactics employed by violent extremists. Killing civilians is despicable and achieves nothing except to remind Somalia of the indifference of extremists to human life and suffering, underscored Michael Keating, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and the head of the UN mission in the country , in a statement.
