Attack in Somali capital a reminder o...

Attack in Somali capital a reminder of extremists' indifference towards human life - UN envoy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Feb 20 : Strongly condemning on Sunday's terrorist attack at a marketplace in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which reportedly killed at least 25 people and injured dozens more, the United Nations envoy in the country stressed that incident is a brutal reminder of the retrograde tactics employed by violent extremists. Killing civilians is despicable and achieves nothing except to remind Somalia of the indifference of extremists to human life and suffering, underscored Michael Keating, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia and the head of the UN mission in the country , in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb 10 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,145 • Total comments across all topics: 279,025,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC