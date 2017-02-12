At least 8 Somalia soldiers killed in...

At least 8 Somalia soldiers killed in fight against Al-Shabaab

Read more: Xinhuanet

At least eight Somalia soldiers were killed and several others injured on Sunday after fighting between Al-Shabaab militants and Somalia National Army in Warmahan and Tihsile locations of southern Somalia. Deputy Governor of Lower Shabelle region for Finance Affairs, Abdifitah Abdulle Yusuf told Xinhua two senior army commanders were among government soldiers killed.

Chicago, IL

