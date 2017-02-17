At least 39 people killed in Somalia ...

At least 39 people killed in Somalia market bomb

A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu today, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president. The car was driven by a suicide bomber, said Ahmed Abdulle Afrax, the mayor of Wadajir district where the bombing happened.

