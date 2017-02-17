At Least 30 Killed In Car Bomb Attack...

At Least 30 Killed In Car Bomb Attack In Somalia

At least 30 people were killed in a huge car bomb blast at a busy market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Sunday, officials said, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency confirmed the incident at Kawo-Gudey in Wadajir district, saying the casualties were both soldiers and civilians.

