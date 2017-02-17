Africa: Somalia a Great Example to Rest of Africa
As Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as "Farmajo", prepares to be sworn into office on Wednesday, his ascent to power evokes positive events in Africa in the last two years. Particularly encouraging is the fact that Mohamed managed to beat his incumbent Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud who had served one term only.
