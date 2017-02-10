4 killed as extremists hit hotel in Somalia's Puntland area
A police officer says suspected extremists tried to storm a hotel in Somalia's northeastern semiautonomous state of Puntland, sparking clashes that killed at least four people and two attackers. Col. Faysal Abdullahi says guards at the International Village Hotel in the region's commercial hub, Bossaso, confronted the attackers on Wednesday morning.
