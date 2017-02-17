2 dead as al-Shabab claims mortar attack near Somalia palace

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, right, speaks at a handover ceremony with former president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, left, at the presidential palace with in Mogadishu, Somalia Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabab is claiming responsibility for a mortar attack outside the presidential palace during a handover ceremony for the country's new president.

