140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp

Saturday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2011 file photo, refugees walk amongst huts at a refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya. About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to Dadaab refugee camp in northern Kenya, one of the refugees said Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

