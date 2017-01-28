Wold briefs: Refugees freezing in Greece

With a cold snap bringing snow and freezing temperatures to Greece's overcrowded refugee camps, a new type of migrant crisis is overwhelming tens of thousands of people who fled war and poverty in the hopes of a better life in Europe. Several asylum seekers have died this month in the Balkans as tents and other lightweight shelter that are adequate in the Greek islands' balmy summers have proven insufficient as freezing temperatures have been recorded even on islands that usually have temperate winter weather.

