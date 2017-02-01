Watch: Readers jump to defence of Ske...

Watch: Readers jump to defence of Skegness after it was rated

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Daily Millbury

Burton and South Derbyshire folk have waded in to defend holiday town Skegness after it was ranked one of the worst travel destinations in the world - alongside war-hit Syria. The Lincolnshire resort, one of the nearest seaside towns to Burton and South Derbyshire, is a firm favourite among locals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
News Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Responsibility 5
News Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16) Jan '16 o see the light 13
News Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13) Oct '15 Serial Abandonment 7
News UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15) Jun '15 wetemke 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC