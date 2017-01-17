UPDATE 1-U.N. warns of famine risk in Somalia amid worsening drought
MOGADISHU/NAIROBI, Jan 17 - S omalia risks slipping back into famine, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as worsening drought has left millions of people without food, water or healthcare in a country crippled by decades of war. Five million Somalis, or more than four out of 10 residents, do not have enough to eat because of poor rains and fighting between the Islamist militant group al Shabaab and Somalia's African Union-backed government.
