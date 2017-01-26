UN Envoy: Somalian Presidential Election Must be Free of Fraud
Ambassador Michael Keating, the U.N. envoy to Somalia, is warning against corruption practices as the country's electoral body begins to register candidates for the February 8 presidential election. The U.N. envoy to Somalia is warning against corruption, as the country's electoral body begins to register candidates for the February 8 presidential election.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
|Trump Muslim remark 'used in jihadist recruitme... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Responsibility
|5
|Islamic extremists use Trump clip to recruit me... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|o see the light
|13
|Somalia president admits rapes by security forces (Apr '13)
|Oct '15
|Serial Abandonment
|7
|UN troops 'barter goods for sex' (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|wetemke
|3
