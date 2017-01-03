UN envoy reaches Beledweyne town

A delegation led by the Special Representative of the United Nations for Somalia, Michael Keating, has arrived in Beledweyne town, the administrative headquarter of Hiiraan region on Thursday. Michael Keating was cordially welcomed by high-ranking regional administration officials and national-flag waving residents, who turned out in large numbers to receive the envoy and his entourage.

