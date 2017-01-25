UN alarmed that most of al-Shabab's f...

UN alarmed that most of al-Shabab's force in Somalia are kids

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Stars and Stripes

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he is alarmed at reports that children may constitute a large part of the force recruited and used by al-Shabab Islamic extremists in Somalia. Guterres said it is estimated over half its force are children, citing as an example that at least 60 percent of al-Shabab "elements" captured in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region in March 2016 were youngsters.

Chicago, IL

