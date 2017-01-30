UK Minister visits Somalia to re-affi...

UK Minister visits Somalia to re-affirm partnership between the two countries

Britain's Secretary of State for International Development, the Rt Hon Priti Patel travelled to Mogadishu where she re-affirmed the importance of the UK's partnership with Somalia. During her trip, Minister Patel met key Somali interlocutors as well as UN, Africa Union Mission in Somalia and humanitarian partners.

