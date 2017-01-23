Ugandan soldier 'executed by Al-Shabaab'

Ugandan soldier 'executed by Al-Shabaab'

Wednesday Jan 18

PIC: Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, Djibouti and Ethiopia all contribute troops to the 22,000-strong AU Mission in Somalia. Al-Qaeda-linked Islamic extremists in Somalia have released a video showing the execution of a Ugandan soldier captured in September 2015.

