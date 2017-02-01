To Get Story, Somali Journalists Risk...

To Get Story, Somali Journalists Risk Bullets and Bombs

On Wednesday, January 25, events in Mogadishu showed again why the Somali capital might be the most dangerous city in the world for journalists. Reporters had rushed to the Dayah Hotel after al-Shabab militants detonated a truck bomb at the hotel's main gate and then stormed the premises, exchanging gunfire with security guards.

Chicago, IL

