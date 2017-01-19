Surviving gender-based violence in So...

Surviving gender-based violence in Somalia's displacement camps

Photos provided by UNICEF Somalia offer a rare glimpse into the harsh conditions that women living in internally displaced camps in Somalia often face. These include the heavy burden of raising multiple kids, unstable income, and sometimes sexual violence.

