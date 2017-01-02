A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport, killing at least three people. Suicide car bomber outside Mogadishu airport kills 3: Police MOGADISHU, Somalia - A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint near Mogadishu's international airport, killing at least three people.

