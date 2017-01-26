Somalia's al Shabaab says seizes base...

Somalia's al Shabaab says seizes base from Kenyan soldiers

Read more: Reuters

Somalia's militant al Shabaab group said on Friday its fighters have seized a remote military base from Kenyan soldiers serving in an African Union force after an early morning attack. The group, which once ruled much of Somalia, wants to topple the Western-backed government in Mogadishu and drive out the peacekeepers made up of soldiers from Kenya, Djibouti, Uganda, Ethiopia and other African nations.

Chicago, IL

