Somalia: UN mission condemns Al-Shabaab attack on popular Mogadishu hotel

New York, Jan 26 : The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia has condemned the coordinated suicide bombing attack earlier on Wednesday at a hotel in Mogadishu for which Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility and which reportedly killed dozens of people. According to the United Nations, the attack, on the Dayah Hotel , reportedly killed dozens of Somali civilians and soldiers, while wounding many more.

