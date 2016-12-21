Somalia: Somalia Ends 2016 With Gloomy Record of Repression Against Journalists, Says Nusoj
Deadly attacks on reporters and their news outlets as well as a government campaign of repression under a new media law marked 2016 in Somalia, reinforcing a dangerous climate of impunity toward the news media, says the National Union of Somali Journalists . Three broadcast journalists were murdered in the year, half as many as last year.
