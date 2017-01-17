Somalia: Humanitarians launch US$864 ...

Somalia: Humanitarians launch US$864 million appeal to reach 3.9 million people

The humanitarian community in Somalia is seeking US$864 million to reach 3.9 million people with urgent life-saving humanitarian assistance. The Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia for 2017 plan was launched today in Mogadishu with calls to the international community for timely support to help bolster humanitarian operations and meet urgent humanitarian needs.

Chicago, IL

